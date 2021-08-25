September 20, 1934 - August 16, 2021
Shirley Elizabeth Espy Genereaux, aged 86, passed away Monday August 16, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Shirley was born September 20, 1934, in Sheridan to parents Robert Thomas Espy and Natalie (Sawyer) Espy. She graduated from Sheridan High School and attended Sheridan College where she met her future husband, John Genereaux. She and John went on to graduate from the University of Wyoming, marrying between their junior and senior years. Shortly after graduation John enlisted in the Army and was posted at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, where they welcomed their first born son, Paul Joseph. After fulfilling his obligation, John and Shirley moved back to Big Horn, Wyoming where John pursued a career in education and Shirley took care of the growing family, which eventually included six children and countless pets, from gerbils to horses. Shirley worked part-time at the Maverick Supper Club before it burned down and spent many years volunteering at the Holy Name Thrift Shop, leading her friends and family to fondly call it ‘Shirley-Mart’.
Shirley was a lifelong member of Holy Name Catholic church, active in Holy Name School, which all of her children attended, the Council of Catholic Women and the Altar and Rosary Society.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, son Michael David, and grandchildren Roan, Kaylee Jo and Kelsey Elizabeth. She is survived by son Paul Joe (Michele) Genereaux of Centennial, CO, daughters Natalie (Alan) Telck of Big Horn, Sara (Sheldon) Bartel of Sheridan, Anna Davis of Aurora, CO, and Martha (Greg Hamm) McLellan of Las Vegas, NE. She is survived by 12 grandchildren (grandsons Kyler, Adam, Oliver, Hendrik, Russell, Dustin, and Brandon, granddaughters Jami, Amber, Ashley, Hannah and Brenda), 14 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins. Shirley is also survived by her adopted sister Norma Thomas and her children Melanie and Jeff.
Donations in the name of John and Shirley Genereaux may be made to the Holy Name School Foundation at 121 S. Connor, Sheridan, WY 82801 or in Shirley’s name to the Hub on Smith (formerly the Sheridan Senior Center) at 211 Smith St., Sheridan, WY 82801 or online at www.thehubsheridan.org.
The family would like to send special thanks to the compassionate staff at Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center (formerly Sheridan Manor) and the caring staff at Sheridan Memorial Hospital for helping to make Shirley’s last years and days safe and pleasant.
A public viewing for Shirley will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4:00pm at Kane Funeral Home followed by a Rosary at 4:30pm with Father Glenn Whewell. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 30 at 10:30am at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn officiating. A reception will immediately follow in the Parish Hall. Interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Big Horn, WY at 1:00pm.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.