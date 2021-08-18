A public viewing for Shirley Genereaux will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home followed by a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. with Father Glenn Whewell. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn officiating. A reception will immediately follow in the Parish Hall. Interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Big Horn at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.