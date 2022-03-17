September 1, 1938 – March 16, 2022
Heaven recently gained a special soul. As Shirley Trembath, a woman who was honored and loved by so many passed through heaven's gates, joining her parents Roy and Mildred Claycomb, her sister Jeannie Downs, and her son Kurt Trembath, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Shirley Ann Trembath (Claycomb) was born September 1, 1938 in Santa Rosa, MO. She married Fred Trembath on August 7, 1955. She lived most of her life in Sheridan, WY, where she raised her children, and supported her husband in various business endeavors. Shirley was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and lived her life serving others. Shirley will be remembered for her never-ending compassion, work ethic, and dedication to her children and grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her husband , Fred Trembath, and five children, Jon Trembath, Delores Washburn, Cheryl Trembath, Lori Clifford, and Misti Bybee. She left a legacy of 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Her funeral service will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1454 Myrtle St., Brighton, CO on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM. An open house will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2051 Colonial Dr., Sheridan, WY on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 6:30 – 8:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Sheridan WY Municipal Cemetery.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.