October 21, 1937 – July 20, 2022
Shirleyann Katherine Ingalls, formerly of 460 Smith Street, Sheridan, WY, passed away on July 20, 2022, at the Family Tree Assisted Living Facility in Morgan, UT. She was born on October 21, 1937, to Harold Lehman Wham and Irene Florella (Harris) Wham at Hardin, Montana. She was raised in the Hardin, Billings, and Bridger areas of Montana and graduated from Bridger High School in 1956.
Shirley was married to Donald Ingalls at Bridger, Montana, in 1954. Seven children were blessed to be born to this union. They were sealed as husband and wife according to the ordinance of God, for time and for all eternity in the House of the Lord at the Salt Lake City Temple on June 28, 1957. Don was the love of her life. They were married for sixty-six years. The two loved and supported one another through the wonders of this life. They met challenges together and created a firm foundation of faith for their children to follow. She was lovingly holding his hand as he passed in December, 2020.
Shirley loved to sew and make things, especially with her mother. From quilts to Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls to stuffed animals to Christmas stockings. Christmas was a special time. She loved the Christmas season. The big Christmas surprise for several years was something she and her mom made together for each of her kids. The Santa gift was the biggest surprise of all. It was something handmade and nestled under the tree, ready for her children to enjoy on Christmas morning. Her children's homes are still adorned at Christmas with Levi stockings that she lovingly made.
Shirley was a lifelong disciple of Jesus Christ. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She lovingly served in a variety of leadership capacities throughout the years. Her most cherished opportunity to serve occurred in her home. Her example of charity unconditionally given created a home filled with love and devotion. She recognized the good in all and possessed a great capacity to forgive. Upon her mother’s passing, she acquired her mother’s bracelet that truly exemplified their attitude toward all. The bracelet is inscribed with the words “To err is human, to forgive divine.”
Shirley and Don served an 18-month mission at Martin’s Cove. Both spoke highly of the experience and cherished the opportunity to meet and teach so many people as they served. They also diligently served as temple workers in the Billings Montana Temple. Shirley’s example of Christ-like service exemplified her life. Her example continues to be felt through the service rendered by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
For eighteen years, Shirley served as the custodian at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saint building in Sheridan, Wyoming. She loved cleaning and preparing the chapel for Sunday service. She followed the admonition of the Lord by establishing a “house of order,” enhancing others' opportunity to worship each week. Following her example, her children learned to respect the Lord’s house as she did. Mom viewed her devoted service as a gift to the Lord.
Shirley and Don took up the art of creating stained glass windows. They loved creating beautiful pieces of art together. Their work could be seen in the windows of their home, and today, they beautify and adorn their children's homes. Mom loved being with family and working on genealogy as well. The family was of most importance to her. She will be greatly missed by family and all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Shirley is survived by her children, James (Steph) Ingalls of Laramie, Wyoming/Queen Creek, AZ; Joseph (Billie) Ingalls of Evanston, Wyoming; Jonathan Ingalls of American Fork, Utah; Pat George son-in-law of Sheridan, Wyoming; Jackie (Brent) Allred of Boise, Idaho; Jeffrey Ingalls of Sheridan, Wyoming; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years; her parents; daughter Janiece George; daughter DawnAnn Ingalls; Granddaughter Rhiannon Ingalls; Grandson Cori Ingalls; Granddaughter Shelby Ingalls; Grandson Corbin Ingalls; Daughter-in-law Lisa Ingalls.
A viewing will be held from 9:00 - 10:00 on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the Relief Society room at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 2051 Colonial Drive, Sheridan, Wyoming with a funeral service at 10:00 in the chapel with Brother Charles Martineau of Sheridan 3rd Ward officiating. Interment will follow in the Juniper Heights section of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Following the interment there will be a reception held back at the Church.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.