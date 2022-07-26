Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. High 87F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.