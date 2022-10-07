Signe S. Hill passed peacefully in Sheridan at age 89. She was a loving mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank.
Signe graduated as her high school class valedictorian; earned a BSN degree from the University of Minnesota and earned a Masters of Education from the University of Wisconsin. Her career started as a practicing Registered Nurse (RN) and then as RN instructor in Iowa. She was the first RN social worker in Wisconsin; and then a psych nurse and later an educator/professor of RNs and LPNs in Green Bay, Wis. She finished her career as a public health nurse in northern Minnesota.
Signe was principal co-author of eight nursing text books and a contributing author for Saunders/Elsevier publishing companies and recognized as a distinguished “5 Star Author.” Her plain language approach to writing with real world examples allowed readers to quickly enhance their practical nursing skills.
Signe and Frank moved to Sheridan, WY for one last adventure and in the process developed many wonderful friendships in Sheridan and Buffalo. Signe’s last professional contribution was collaboration with Peg Callantine on development of the Green House Living project, an alternative elder living facility in Sheridan.
A special thank you to Westview Health Care Center staff who looked after Signe with such great care and compassion, on the last part of her journey. Also, our sincere thanks to those special friends who visited and kept in contact with Signe through the pandemic and afterward when it would have been so easy to forget.
A Celebration of Life / Open House will be held from 5 - 7:00 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Kane Funeral Home Reception Hall, 689 Meridian St, Sheridan.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to “the food group,” at Donate – The Food Group Wyoming, PO Box 6702, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.