October 27, 1929 – April 15, 2021
Mona was born in Truchas, New Mexico. Mona married Benito Sandoval and had three children: Connie Shea, Ben Sandoval, and Bob Sandoval. Mona and her family moved to Butte, Montana. Later, her husband passed and she had met and fell in love with Albert Herrera. They moved to Big Horn, Wyoming. Mona was a devoted wife and mother and meticulous about everything. Mona loved her life in Big Horn. She was a wonderful cook and her work ethics was relentless. When she was in Butte she worked in the lab at St. James Hospital and later at the VA Hospital in Sheridan, Wyoming. That is when she was the happiest. Mona loved to cook, go fishing, and tend to her flower and vegetable gardens. She loved to plant and grow things. She will be sadly missed, she was such a wonderful lady.
Mona is preceded in death by her husband Albert Herrera and brothers Jose and Ben Tores. Mona is survived by her sisters, Emilia (Floyed) Vasquez, Josie (Mardo) Martinez, and Cecilia Flowers.
A Celebration of Life for Mona will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:00pm at Big Horn Woman's Club.