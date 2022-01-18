October 27, 1971 - January 11, 2022
SSG (Ret) Nanette Lisa (Stark) McGaugh, 50, of Dayton, Wyoming passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Sheridan V.A. Medical Center. She was born October 27, 1971, in Portland, Oregon to Frank and Ruth (Bloberger) Stark.
Nanette graduated from David Douglas High School in Portland, Oregon in 1989. She enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1990 attending Basic Training at Ft. Jackson, SC and AIT at Ft. Eustis, VA. Her first duty station as an AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter Crewchief was Storck Barracks, Illesheim, Germany where she was assigned to 2nd Squadron 6th Cavalry, she met her husband here and her oldest son Kyle was born in 1993. From there she went to Ft. Hood, TX where she was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division where her youngest son Nicholas was born in 1994. Her next duty assignment was 1st Squadron 6th Cavalry in South Korea and then 4th Infantry Division at Ft. Carson, CO before deciding to leave active duty. She eventually joined the Wyoming Army National Guard and underwent training for Combat Medic Specialist at Ft. Sam Houston, TX before serving under the Medical Command in Cheyenne. She received numerous awards, citations, commendations and promotions during her time in service.
She loved to travel, see new places, meet new people and see old friends. Nanette loved spending time with her family and friends and staying active. She loved her dogs, Toby and Lily provided her with hours of love, joy and entertainment. She loved being able to take them to the park, camping whether at the lake or on the mountain, seeing them run, play, catch frisbees and swim. They are a testament to her fun, loyal, protective and loving unconditionally.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth. Nanette is survived by her husband David; sons Kyle and Nick, daughter-in-law Heather (Barnes) McGaugh; granddaughter Magnolia Mae McGaugh; father Frank; brother Alan; sisters Debbie and Tina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She loved fiercely and was loved by all. She will be greatly missed and will live on in all of us.
Services will be held at a later date with military honors. Memorial contributions in memory of Nanette may be made to Oscar Mike Foundation, 21003 River Rd., Marengo, IL 60152 (who’s, main goal is to keep injured veterans on the move) or at https://www.oscarmike.org/pages/foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.