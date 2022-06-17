Staff sergeant (retired) Nanette Lisa (Stark) McGaugh, 50, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Scott Memorial Park in Dayton. Later this summer, McGaugh will be laid to rest at the Cheyenne National Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions in memory of McGaugh may be made to Oscar Mike Foundation, 21003 River Road, Marengo, Illinois, 60152 or at www.oscarmike.org/pages/foundation.
