Stella Brock, 84, of Kaycee, died suddenly Friday at the Johnson County Health Care Center. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Harold Jarrard Park Building in Kaycee with Reverend Danny Davis officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1-10 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo and at the HJP on Friday from noon until 1:30 p.m. A private family interment will be held in the Kaycee Cemetery following the funeral. Donations in Stella’s memory may be made to the Hoof Prints of the Past Museum in care of the Harness Funeral Home a 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be left at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.