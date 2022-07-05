September 27, 1968 – June 28, 2022
Steve Holwell, age 53, died at home on Tuesday, June 28, surrounded by his family and with his favorite dog at his side. At this time, picture him riding his motorcycle through the clouds to heaven where he is being greeted by his grandparents, an aunt, an uncle, and his mother-in-law.
Steve was born September 27, 1968, to parents Ken and Jean Holwell in Sheridan. He was joined in three years by his brother Aaron and in 1980 by his sister, Debra. He attended Taylor grade school, Central Junior High and Sheridan High School where he graduated in 1987. While in Junior High and High School he played in football as offensive and defensive guard, earning All-State honors. He was offered football scholarships but decided his body had taken enough abuse already. He started at Sheridan College but decided he did much better on his own rather than being in a classroom so at age 18 he began his work career.
He went looking for work walking from business to business until he came to Lannan’s Paint Store where Jim Lannan hired him. He worked there for 11 years learning the business from Jim and Zack and in 1999 at the age of 30 Steve bought the business. During all those years, he became unofficially adopted into the Lannan clan. He closed the business in 2008 and went to work in the methane business under Pearl which later became Wood Group. He worked for Wood until his death.
On July 23, 1994, Steve married Stacy Ann Hansen and they had three sons, Derek, Rourke, and Tristen. Steve shared his love of anything with wheels from bikes to cars to pickups and finally to motorcycles with his sons. He also shared to talents in creating all sorts of things with each of them. Stacy would present them with an idea of what she wanted for her pop-up sales and one of them would put it together for her. Stephen’s last creation for Stacy was a wooden heart for Valentine’s Day this year. Because of his failing health and weakness, he had Rourke help him create this piece but the love in that heart was from him to Stacy.
Steve always loved babies and thanks to Tristen and Korinna he was given two granddaughters, Brynlee and Kaislee who gave him a reason to smile as he went through those three years of surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation. They also gave him the desire to beat the cancer so he could watch them through their lives. He will now look after them as their guardian angel.
Steve tackled the cancer as he tackled opposing players in football, taking down one after another of the setbacks. Unfortunately, the cancer had more opposition than he could handle, and unfortunately, his medical team ran out of options. Because of his strength and determination during this battle he earned the title “SUPERMAN”. Family, friends, and health care providers all referred to him by this title which he deserved.
Steve is survived by his wife of 28 years, Stacy; by his sons Derek (Maddie), Rourke, and Tristen (Korrina) and Mario Holwell, our adopted brown skinned child, his granddaughters, Brynlee and Kaislee, his parents, Ken and Jean Holwell, His brother Aaron (Nikki) Holwell, and sister Debra (Brandon) Ives, his uncles, Jerry (Ella) Blakeman, and Fred (Lucille) Holwell, Aunt, Jean Barnes, and sister-in-law Jenny (Kenny) Clemens and father-in-law George Hansen.
Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents Myrle and Helen Holwell, Jerry and Kathryn Blakeman, his aunt, Margaret Davis and uncle, Cliff Holwell, and his mother-in-law, Lou Ann Hansen.
The family wants to thank everyone who prayed, called, brought food, donated money or in so many ways reached out to Steve and to each of us through this journey. A special thank you to the staff at the Welch Cancer Center whom Steve grew to love because of their care and concern and to his co-workers and administration at Wood Group for their continued support. None of us would have made it without all of you.
Scars in Heaven
By Casting Crowns
“I know the road you walked was anything but easy
You picked up your share of scars along the way
Oh, but now you’re standing in the sun
You’ve fought your fight and your race is run
The pain is all a million miles away.
There’s a wound here in my heart
Where something’s missing
And they tell me that it’s gonna heal with time
But I know you’re in a place
Where all your wounds have been erased
And knowing yours are healed is healing mine.
The only scars in Heaven
They don’t belong to me and you
There’ll be no such thing as broken
And all the old will be made new
And the thought that makes me smile now
Even as the tears fall down
Is that the only scars in Heaven
Are on the hands that hold you now.”
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 P.M., on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11 Crown A Place, Sheridan, Wyoming. (Actually, located one-mile past Big Horn School in Big Horn.) Please feel free to bring a side dish for a potluck.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.