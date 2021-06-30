June 3, 1977 - June 25, 2021
Steven Robert Haugen, age 44, passed away on June 25, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of Michelle for the last 22 years. He was the proud father of Micheal and Jonathan, beloved son of Bob and Jeri, brother to Vicki, and uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, and mentor to so many.
Steve was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on June 3, 1977 to Robert and Jeri Haugen. He attended Big Horn School and graduated in 1995. He attended Sheridan College, but ultimately decided to join the workforce at Valley Motor Honda. He held a variety of jobs over the years, with his primary profession being a tire technician. He got out of the tire profession in 2015 and joined the City of Sheridan as a street technician.
In 1997, he welcomed his first born son Micheal, and then in 1999 welcomed Jonathan. On July 10, 1999, he married the love of his life, Michelle Coleman in Big Horn. They resided in Sheridan for the duration of their marriage.
Steven was an avid outdoorsman, and loved to hunt with his sons, father and friends. He was a member of the Sheridan Sportsman’s Association and spent many hours shooting trap and black powder. He was the current president of the Sheridan Chapter of the Wyoming Muzzleloaders’ Association. He was a devoted shooting sports leader of Sheridan County 4-H and ran the black powder shoot. He spent intensive time with Sheridan’s youth teaching them gun safety and how to be better sportsmen.
He was a member of the Sheridan Jaycees, the Big Horn Mountain Eagles, Spurs Rodeo Club, Sheridan Sportsman’s Club, Archery Leagues, Muzzleloaders’ Association, Sheridan County 4-H, and assisted with Toys for Tots. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and rode with numerous bike organizations. He was loved by all who met him and made service to humanity his way of life.
Steven was dedicated to his family. He spent as much time as possible with his parents doing odd jobs, and putzing around with his father doing dad/son things. He spent hours roaming auctions and other oddity shops with his mother. He collected the obscure, and was never happier when he would receive a new shrunken head in the mail to add to his collection. A severed finger in an envelope would make his “perfect” Tuesday.
Steven was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, a baby cousin and a niece. He is survived by his wife Michelle of Sheridan, his boys, Micheal and Jonathan, his parents Robert and Jeri of Big Horn, his sister Vicki Benedict (Willy) of Sheridan, his nephews Matt Benedict, Hunter Benedict, & Jeffrey Shanor of Sheridan, his niece Keira Benedict of Sheridan, his aunts, Lauri Onkka (Herb) of Sheridan, Myrna Loomis of Sheridan, Mary Welter (Kip) of Big Horn, his uncles Gary Martin (Loran) of Sheridan, Hal Martin (Lois) of Canon City, Colorado, and numerous cousins and in-laws.
Services will be held at Kane Funeral Home on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2:00pm. A reception will immediately follow the services at the Big Horn Mountain Eagles in Commercial Park. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In honor of Steven's life, please make donations to the Sheridan County 4-H Shooting Sports Program. C/O Emily Swinyer, 3401 Coffeen Avenue, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.