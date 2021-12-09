November 21, 1954 – December 6, 2021
Steven Scott Pearce, 67, of Ranchester passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Steve was born on November 21, 1954, in Billings, MT to parents Warren and Mary (Rauzi) Pearce. He graduated from high school in 1973 in Tulsa, OK, and received his bachelor’s degree at Colorado School of Mines. He worked for twenty years with Peter Kiewit as a Mining Engineer. In September of 1980, he married Mary Friend in New Castle, CO on the Ryden Ranch. They spent many years traveling working various jobs. In 1996, he retired and moved to Ranchester where he worked with his dad on their family ranch.
Steve enjoyed fishing, going to Alaska, camping with his wife and family on the mountain, spending time with his children and grandchildren, teaching them all to hunt and fish. He adored his grandchildren.
Steve is survived by his wife, Mary M. Pearce of Ranchester, WY, his mother Mary F. Pearce of Sheridan, WY, his sons, Patrick S. Pearce of Ranchester, WY and Scott M. Pearce of Sheridan, WY, his grandchildren Kayce Pearce and Hayden Pearce of Ranchester, WY, and his brother Douglas (Helen) Pearce of Powell, WY.
At his request, private family services are being held. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at the family ranch.
Memorial donations to honor Steve may be made to Lymphoma Research Foundation | LRF.
