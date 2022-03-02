April 30, 1972 – February 26, 2022
Steven Thomas Ingersoll, age 49, passed away peacefully on February 26th at Harris Methodist, In Ft. Worth, Texas after a brief, yet courageous fight against cancer.
Steven, also known as Steve, was born April 30th of 1972 to Myrna and David Ingersoll. He quickly grew into an active youth and enjoyed all the activities afforded to anyone who’s familiar with our hometown of Sheridan, Wyoming.
As an adult, Steven’s ability to lead and his strong character would shine bright, propelling him toward success. Steven had many friends, few enemies, a strong resolve, and a big heart.
Steven is survived by his wife, Heather (Nikki); sisters Irene and Rowena; his brother, David; and by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and in-laws, each of whom hold a special memory of Steven in their hearts.
He will be missed.