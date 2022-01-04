June 19, 1956 – December 29, 2021
Sue Bordeaux was born in Sheridan, WY to Delores “Dee” Bordeaux and the late RJ “Jim” Bordeaux. She was their only child.
Sue graduated Cum Laude in 1991 from Rocky Mountain College with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a minor in Psychology. She was always very proud of this accomplishment.
Sue was many things in her life. An accountant. A photographer. An artist. A daughter. A wife. A mother. A friend. But the title she valued the most was that of “Grandma”. She adored her two grandchildren and being called “Grandma Sue” put an instant smile on her face. They were one of her greatest joys.
Sue does not want us to dwell on mourning her passing, she wants us to celebrate her life, and for all of us to live our lives to the fullest so if something tragic were to happen to us, we can be at peace with how we lived our lives. Live with passion. Live with purpose…and most importantly…live with love in your heart. Sue surely did. Sue was an incredibly generous and thoughtful woman with a heart of gold. Her joyous spirit will always live on in all of us who knew her, and the memory of her smile will always brighten our days.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Matthew Conrad of Dayton, WY…her son, Waford “Chip” Lemons of Chandler, AZ…and her two grandchildren, Andra Lemons and Alec Lemons, who both live in Chandler, AZ.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, Sue has suggested donations to the Antelope Butte Foundation, Tongue River Valley Community Center, or Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation.
Sue has asked that we hold a celebration of her life in the Spring.
