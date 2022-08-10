Susan C. Rakestraw, 94 years young, moved onto greener fairways on Monday, July 11th, surrounded by family and friends. A lifelong resident of Pennsylvania, she had long roots that grew deep into Sheridan County.
Her father, Tristram Colket, purchased the T Bar T ranch on Big Goose Creek in 1941. It was there that he lived his western dream for 33 years. During that time, Susan became familiar with traditional ranching culture, caring for livestock, learning to irrigate hay meadows, and helping to put up loose-hay. She would ride her horse, Sorkie, to the Beckton School which she attended during some of her extended stays on the ranch. Her fondest memories of those years included riding off along the Bighorn foothills to dances at Eaton’s, running to town in the winter for supplies and then stopping at The Elks for lunch and, later, at Sally and General George Pearson’s house for cocktails on her way back to the ranch. She loved to tell her three grandsons stories about those days. They are stories that speak of a better time and they live brightly and vividly for them today.
She married Edward Hyde Rakestraw in 1949 and, with him, had three children. She raised her young family on a farm in Pennsylvania while running her clothing store and finding time to work on her golf game, a sport that her Dad had taught her and her life’s passion. She would often say, “Golf is not a matter of life and death. It is much more serious than that.” Winning many club championships, she followed her love of the linx wherever it would lead her, playing at some of the finest facilities in the world. The game seemed to suit her with its demands for athletic mastery, clear thinking, self discipline, and the love of tradition. It was these traits that were most prominent in her personality and they represent the greatest gift that she bestowed to her children and grandchildren.
As she grew older she never truly accepted her age. She pulled off several miraculous recoveries that left doctors scratching their heads in bewilderment and continued to land consistently soft pitch shots onto greens well into her 90’s. She also excelled in needlepoint, bridge, and keeping her family’s genealogical tree up to date. A woman of vast organizational intelligence, she designed several homes that became perfect combinations of function and beauty.
Many have learned much from her but she is missed most by her loving family. This includes her children Richard R. Rakestraw, Peter C. Rakestraw, and Trudy R. Munsick (Dave). She was extremely close to her three grandchildren and proud of the men that they turned out to be. They are Tristram, Samuel (Callie), and Ian (Caroline) Munsick.
The best memorial for her may well be a short Rolling Rock and (one) scotch and soda while watching the sun set over an 18th hole well played.