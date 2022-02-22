December 11, 1953 – February 14, 2022
Susan Marie Godwin, age 68, of Bainbridge, GA, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.
Susan was born December 11, 1953 in Belvidere, IL, to the late Harold Ahrens and Helen Mae Hall. Susan moved to Sheridan, Wyoming in 1977 and moved to Bainbridge, Ga twelve years ago. Susan had a heart for the Lord and loved her church, Grace Community Baptist Church in Bainbridge, GA. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, church choir, fishing, camping and socializing. Susan will be greatly missed by all who love her.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Godwin; parents, Harold and Helen Ahrens; brothers, Richard Ahrens and Harold Ahrens Jr and great-granddaughter Royalty Arevalo.
Susan is survived by her children, Dave Godwin and wife, Melissa of Rice, MN, Heidi Esquibel and husband, John of Riverton, WY, Daniel Godwin and wife, Amy of Sheridan, WY, Corey Godwin of Sandy Hook, KY; sister, Patricia Brown of Brownsville, TX; sister-in-law, Shirley Ahrens of Okeechobee, FL; 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Kane Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Kevin Jones will be officiating. Reception to follow immediately after service in Kane Funeral Home Reception Hall.
