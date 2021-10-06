Susan Moyes, 62, lifetime Buffalo resident, died Sunday at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Bishop Scott Moyes will be officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel on Saturday from 1-9 p.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Elsom Family Cemetery on the Folded Hills Ranch south of Buffalo. Donations in Susan’s memory may be made to the Learning Tree Christian School in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams, Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.