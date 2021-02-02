December 22, 1945 – January 31, 2021
Suzie has finished her race. She faced this final challenge as she did all the rest, determined to be strong, caring for others, and trusting God had His hand on this situation and it would be good.
From her first steps to her last, she was on a ranch, riding a horse, and followed by dogs. She was a sister to all, a best friend to many, a cowgirl, a great hand, an extraordinary person.
We have all sat around her “Table of Truth” talking about the day, laughing, sharing drinks and memories, and talking about Jesus. As she said, “No service, Steve. Just bury me with my dogs and horses.” and that is what will happen. If you would like, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
So raise a glass of your favorite beverage and make a toast to the one who will be showing her Lord and Savior, Jesus, how to ride sidesaddle.
“It is what it is, so be of good cheer! Correct!!”
