April 29, 1934 – February 12, 2022
Sylvia Lynne Freeman, 87, of Payson, AZ passed away at home on February 12, 2022 from pulmonary embolism. Sylvia was born on April 29, 1934 in Gillette, Wyoming to Lynne and Truman Williamson.
The family eventually moved to Sheridan, Wyoming where Sylvia attended Sheridan High School. Sylvia would meet her future husband, Edward Freeman at Sheridan High. Sylvia lost her father prior to graduating from high school.
Her mother eventually married Clifton Elder, a loving, kind man. Sylvia and Ed married on October 29, 1952. She gave birth to her 1st child, David, in 1953 and a daughter, Tracy, in 1955. Sylvia worked at the Sheridan County Courthouse in the accounting department. She left the courthouse to work as an office manager at an architectural firm.
In December 1974. Sylvia, Ed, and Tracy moved to San Francisco so Ed could attend San Francisco State University. Sylvia worked at an architectural firm in San Francisco. The next move took them to McAllen, TX. Sylvia worked at John Knox Village as an administrator. Their journey continued with a move to Lubbock, TX where Sylvia worked at Texas Tech University as an administrative assistant in the Engineering Department. They then moved to Cape Girardeau, MO where Sylvia would enjoy retirement. Two more moves took them to Newburg, IN and then to Sun City, CA so they could be close to Sylvia’s uncle and aunt, John and Mae New. California became too crowded and expensive so they moved to Payson, AZ in 2004.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, husband, son, and infant daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy, of Payson, AZ, and several cousins.
Sylvia passed away 3 months and 2 days after Ed. They were married 69 years on October 29, 2021.
Sylvia:
Supported and worked for the Democratic party
Loved animals and was an accomplished horseback rider
Avid gardener, helped build 2 koi ponds
Strongly supported Womens' rights
In retirement helped Habitat for Humanity