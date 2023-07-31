December 30, 1969 – July 8, 2023
53 year old Tanya Colette Sickler went to be with our Lord on July 08, 2023. She finally lost her battle with M.S. which she fought for 20 plus years. Tanya is the daughter of Louie and Jeanne Sickler and Frank and Cheryl Auzqui.
Tanya is survived by her parents, her daughter; Colette Sickler, sister; Tresea Harriet, husband; Alex, brothers; Frank Sickler (Shannon) and William Auzqui, sister; Fran Auzqui Bowe and all her nieces and nephews.
The family would like to invite friends and family to a Celebration of Life from 4 pm to 7 pm on August 9, 2023 at Johnson County Fairgrounds. They would like to have a potluck-style feed with fond memories to share.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Tanya's name may be made to:
Tanya Sickler Memorial Fund First Northern Bank in Buffalo, WY 82834 or Tanya Sickler Memorial Fund P.O. Box 824 Buffalo, WY 82834
