June 3, 1975 - July 27, 2021
Tera Marie Miller, 46, passed away peacefully July 27, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Tera was born in Sheridan, WY on June 3, 1975, to Jerry and Doris (Vallie) Miller. She graduated from Sheridan High School in 1993, and continued her education, earning her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Montana State University – Billings (2002), and her master’s in Curriculum & Instruction from Chadron State College (2015).
While Tera loved reading, being a helping hand to a close friend, or spending time with those she loved, her true passion was teaching. For 16 years she helped guide and mentor hundreds of children at Holy Name Catholic School in Sheridan. Her students were always excited to be around the famous “Miss Tera” as they were hatching pheasant chicks or enjoying a cup of hot cocoa on the last day before Christmas Break watching The Polar Express.
Tera was a true shining light and could always be found with a smile on her face, or a laugh that was almost always contagious. Her top priority was always being there for her friends and family, no matter the situation.
Tera is survived by her Grandfather Arthur Miller, her son Brent Miller, and her aunt Connie (Scott) Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her Grandmother Eleanor (Arthur) Miller, her Father Jerry (Marla) Miller, and Mother Doris Miller.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Teach For America at www.teachforamerica.org/donate.
