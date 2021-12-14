January 11, 1959 - November 15, 2021
Teresa Jean “Terri” Lupiezowietz, 62, passed away after a battle with cancer on November 15, 2021, in Fort Collins, Colorado, where she lived for 35 years. Terri was born the oldest of three girls and raised in Sheridan where she graduated from SHS in 1977.
Terri enjoyed gardening, nurturing a coy pond, and music, especially live music in the park. Her passion and every spare moment were dedicated to volunteering at the local food bank. She loved supporting her nieces’ and nephew’s activities and anyone who needed help.
The passing reunites Terri with her father, Henry “Hank” Lupiezowietz and mother, Alva “Tina” Lupiezowietz. Survivors include her partner, Christine Murray, sisters Patti (Troy) Hayes, and Tammy (Joe) Johnson; nieces Chelsea (Luke) Stramel, Shelby (Cameron) Mock, Sarah Hayes, Amy Hayes, and nephew Chance Johnson; and great-nephews and niece, Hartley, Asher, Weston, Samantha, and Nolan.
A committal (graveside) service at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery will be December 18, at 1:00 PM. A reception will be held afterwards. Reach out to Terri’s sisters, Patti (pattihx4@gmail.com) and Tammy (tj932246@gmail.com) with questions.
Donations can be made in Terri’s name to an organization she loved dearly and was devoted to at:
Make A Gift - Food Bank for Larimer County (https://foodbanklarimer.org/donate-money/)