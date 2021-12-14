Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low near 25F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low near 25F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will give way to partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. High 28F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.