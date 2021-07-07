July 7, 1973 – July 1, 2021
Teri Leigh (Beckwith) McDonald, 47 of Laurel, MT, winged her way to heaven 7/1/2021 surrounded by family and friends at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT. She entered this world 7/7/73 to parents Vanita Stevens and Larry Beckwith. Teri was born and grew up in Sheridan, attending school and graduating from SCHS in 1991. Teri loved her family, music, and had a contagious laugh. She achieved many honors during her high school years, being one of the first vocalists to attend Northwest Regionals. Teri had the voice of an angel and while in school she was in many musicals and singing groups. She went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Physiology attending Sioux Falls University and Eastern Montana College, Billings. Throughout her career she touched the lives of many who grew to love her. In later years she became an advocate for fostering rescue animals finding loving homes for many.
She met and married John McDonald in 1998, together they share 3 children, Deklan, Shylah and Keelan. They later divorced and God sent her the man she would love forever, Tyler Ostwalt. Tyler and Teri spent many years laughing, loving and enjoying their time together with the family. Teri was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, auntie and friend to many.
Teri leaves behind husband Tyler Ostwalt, her children, Deklan, Shylah and Keelan, father Larry Beckwith, mother and stepfather Vanita and Bruce Stevens, sister Jolena Hardee, niece Josie along with John, Mindy and Mychaela McDonald, aunts, uncles, cousins and many more extended family and friends who loved her.
Cremation has taken place per Teri’s request and a Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm July 14, 2021 in Laurel, MT, at Smith Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to B.A.R.K. Animal Rescue, 4017 1St Ave S, Billings, MT, 59101.