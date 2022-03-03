Terry Gene Layher

January 14, 1944 – February 26, 2022
Terry was born January 14th, 1944, in North Loup, Nebraska to Merlin and Nellie (Craft) Layher. He was the fourth of six children and the family soon moved to Ione, California. He graduated from Ione High School in 1962, attended Sacramento City College and was drafted into the US Army in 1965. He was stationed at Valley Forge General Hospital in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. There he met the love of his life, Linda Graber. They were married in 1967 and moved to Sheridan, Wyoming shortly after the birth of their second son in 1972. Terry served as a physical therapist at the Veterans Administration Medical Center for almost 30 years. He retired to spend time with his grandchildren and continue the outdoor activities that kept him a resident of Sheridan for nearly 50 years.
Terry had many interests including hunting, camping, gunsmithing, archery, auto repair, woodworking and spending as much time as possible with his two sons, Kurt and Bret. He was an artist, painter, and a remarkable leather craftsman.
In the 1980’s Terry supported his sons and became a scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts of America. In 1985 he even led the Wyoming contingent to the National Jamboree at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia near the nation’s capital. This service continued long after both boys had moved on and left for college. Terry gave his time as an elder at his church and was a member of the American Legion. His belief that putting his best foot forward meant doing anything and everything to help his community, shaped the rest of his life. He gave his time and help to anyone who asked, sometimes to the chagrin of his family. For years there wasn’t a snowstorm in his neighborhood that didn’t end with Terry on a green John Deere lawn tractor, snow blowing the entire block.
In his later years Terry and Linda were able to travel more. They spent time in the sands of Hawaiian beaches and visited the glaciers of Alaska. He even stood on the grass of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (His wife is an avid Packers fan!) He never tired of telling stories of his escapades to anyone who would listen. From the person sitting next to him at the Grand Ole Opry to checkers at the local supermarket, no one was safe. He would spend hours in conversation with someone and Linda would ask how long Terry had known them. His response was always, “We just met!”
Terry always made time for his family and made certain his sons valued the opportunities they had growing up in this wonderful area of Wyoming. He took them to the mountains every chance he got and taught them to care for nature so that everyone could enjoy it. Terry would have weekly coffee times with his sons. That tradition continued right up until his passing.
Terry passed away on February 26th, 2022, with his family at his side, after a short battle with pneumonia. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and a sister. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda, two sons Kurt (Jessica) Layher and Bret (Sally) Layher of Sheridan, brother Henry Layher of Douglas, WY, sister Karen Mies of Cameron Park, CA, brother Fred Layher of Glen Ellen, CA, and four grandchildren Delenn Layher, Jacob Layher, Tanner Layher and Jayden Layher.
Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1300 W 5th St, in Sheridan at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 12th, 2022. Interment with military honors to follow at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
