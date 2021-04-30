April 22, 1935 - April 28, 2021
Thad Logan Mitchell, 86, of Sheridan, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his home after an extended battle with cancer. Thad was born April 22, 1935 in Sonnette, Montana to Abe and Daney (Taylor) Mitchell.
Thad worked in construction and was well known for his block/stone work. He took great pride in his work. Thad lived in Story for many years and served on the Story Volunteer Fire Department and then moved to Sheridan after retiring.
Thad enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting with family members and friends.
After retiring, Thad travelled to Australia and Scotland and thoroughly enjoyed trips to Alaska and other states.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Ina; daughter, Chi Connolly of Cheyenne; sons, Kevin (Jo) Mitchell of Powell and Darwin (Jennifer) Mitchell of Casper; and Ina’s son, Scott Simpson of Story. Thad was a proud grandfather of Dustin Camp of Cheyenne, Tess (Tanner) Bailey of Casper, Pax Mitchell of Bozeman, Montana and Wes (Carrie) Mitchell of Franklin, Indiana; a loving great grandfather of Todd and Tucker Bailey, and Wyatt and Ava Mitchell; his sisters, Darleen Bishop and Daney (Larry) Brauchie of Casper; and many nieces and nephews will also miss him dearly.
At his request, no services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.