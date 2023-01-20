March 20, 1992 – January 15, 2023
Theo Alderman, age 30, of Sheridan, Wyoming formerly of Broadus passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Miles City.
Theo Betty Lou Alderman was born on March 20, 1992 in Spearfish, SD to Gary & Theresa (Trucano) Alderman. Her sister, Jennifer, and her cousins were anxiously waiting at the Trucano Ranch to meet her! Some of Theo’s favorite things to do was to play Barbie dolls with her sister and friends, watching Barney on tv, creating playdough figures, feeding & petting her kittens, swimming and going to the “Tastee Freez” for ice cream, swinging on the swing set and riding bikes “around the loop”. She loved her dogs Tillie, Murphy & Louis, and cats Suzi & Barney. She and her sister loved riding tricycles and playing in the back room at Alderman Oil. As they grew up, they became entrepreneurs by bagging ice and selling it in the c-store, which paid for their college education.
Theo graduated from Powder River Co. High School in May, 2011. She entered True Colors Cosmetology School in the fall and graduated with an emphasis in hair color techniques. At the time of her death, she worked in her own salon in Sheridan, WY. She loved her clients at the P.R. Manor, cutting and perming hair, and taking care of them.
Theo was looking forward to going to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this summer and spending time with her friends. It was an event she never missed. She designed some of her own body art (tattoos) and loved them! She was a gifted artist that could draw anything from memory or a picture that Beau, Hallie, Nora or Mya asked for. She also made “blanket forts” for movie night with the kids. The girls loved “Auntie” to cut and style their hair, especially on school mornings. She also loved playing “beauty salon” with the girls and would give them pedicures and manicures. Beau and his sisters loved to play Mario and Donkey Kong video games. She taught them how to pass to the next level using her tips and tricks. She was a great sister and always was there when Jennifer and Ben needed backup due to family chaos!
Theo loved collecting antiques and interior designing. She just finished painting and decorating her new home in Sheridan. She decorated one room with old lp vinyl records from her collection. She loved listening to music and was an “old soul”. She had an lp vinyl collection just like her Mom and received a cherished “Stevie Nicks” album at Christmas from the “fam”! She loved arrowhead hunting in the timber with her uncles, cousins, and family.
Theo always had a funny comment or story to tell. She was infamous for always being late and having others wait on her (Hmm-inherited that from her Mom’s side of the family)! She was a night-owl, loved reading and watching movies, “Netflix and chilling” with her dogs by her side and sleeping in the next morning! Theo loved to cook and learned from her Mom how to make her family Italian foods, polenta & bania cauda. She was also a very talented cake/cupcake decorator and would decorate all her nephew and nieces birthday cakes.
Theo lived life to the very fullest with no regrets! She had many wild and crazy times with her friends and classmates. She loved to laugh and have fun! You knew where you stood with her and she didn’t beat around the bush.
Theo is survived by her parents, Gary & Theresa (Trucano) Alderman, her sister, Jennifer Carlson and husband, Ben (her favorite brother-in-law!), their children, Beau, Hallie, and the twins, Nora & Mya, her grandmother, Betty Stabio, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Theo was predeceased by her grandparents, Charles & Theoline Trucano, Charles Alderman and Charley Stabio.
Pall Bearers: Ben & Jennifer Carlson, Lyndsey & Brian Bailey, Marlee Bilbrey, Jiggs Bilbrey, Cynde Jo & Chad Gatlin, Randy and Cynde Trucano, Rick Trucano, Bob Alderman and Bill Alderman. Honorary Pall Bearers: Beau, Hallie, Nora & Mya Carlson, Mike Alderman, all her cousins, classmates and friends.
Family will receive friends on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Broadus. Private family interment will be held in the Boyes Cemetery. Condolence may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
Memorials can be made to the Amanda Gaskill Spay & Neuter Fund in care of Broadus Vet Clinic, 2 Vet Lane, Broadus, MT, or the charity of your choice.