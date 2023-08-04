July 18, 1942—August 1, 2023
Son to Daniel and Bessie George
Ted requested that he have neither an obituary nor a funeral. But then he couldn’t have known of the multitude of messages expressed to him from people whose lives he had touched and changed. And all with one overriding sentiment: thanking him for challenging them to dare to take risks, to live life to the fullest, to view life as an adventure, and to dream.
Ted breathed the Greek souls of modern Zorba, the Life force, and of ancient Homer’s Odysseus, the Adventurer Wanderer. This poem by modern Greek poet Odysseus Elitis well expresses Ted’s life purpose of urging us all to live fully, and of his farewell glance…
Drinking the Sun of Corinth
Drinking the sun of Corinth
Reading the marble ruins
Sighting along the harpoon
A votive fish slips away
I found the songs that the
poet of the sun memorizes
The living land that desire
opens joyously.
I drink the water, cut the fruit
Thrust my hand into the
wind’s foliage
Lemon trees irrigate the
pollen of summer
Green birds water my dreams
I leave with a glance
A wide glance where the
world is recreated
Beautiful from the beginning
to the dimensions of the heart.
Children
Flavia George, Rodrigo George, Andraya Stamenkovic, Demetrios George Grandchildren Lais, Cuan, Athena, Mila, Capri
Beloved cousin Brian McMahan
Sister Elaine (George) Nalee
