July 18, 1942—August 1, 2023

Son to Daniel and Bessie George

Ted requested that he have neither an obituary nor a funeral. But then he couldn’t have known of the multitude of messages expressed to him from people whose lives he had touched and changed. And all with one overriding sentiment: thanking him for challenging them to dare to take risks, to live life to the fullest, to view life as an adventure, and to dream.

Ted breathed the Greek souls of modern Zorba, the Life force, and of ancient Homer’s Odysseus, the Adventurer Wanderer. This poem by modern Greek poet Odysseus Elitis well expresses Ted’s life purpose of urging us all to live fully, and of his farewell glance…

Drinking the Sun of Corinth

Drinking the sun of Corinth

Reading the marble ruins

Sighting along the harpoon

A votive fish slips away

I found the songs that the

poet of the sun memorizes

The living land that desire

opens joyously.

I drink the water, cut the fruit

Thrust my hand into the

wind’s foliage

Lemon trees irrigate the

pollen of summer

Green birds water my dreams

I leave with a glance

A wide glance where the

world is recreated

Beautiful from the beginning

to the dimensions of the heart.

Children

Flavia George, Rodrigo George, Andraya Stamenkovic, Demetrios George Grandchildren Lais, Cuan, Athena, Mila, Capri

Beloved cousin Brian McMahan

Sister Elaine (George) Nalee

Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.

