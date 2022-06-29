July 7, 1933 – January 8, 2022
Theodore Robert (Ted) Krueger, resident of Sheridan, WY, formerly of the Milwaukee, WI area, passed away peacefully at home on January 8, 2022 at the age of 88 years.
Ted was born on July 7, 1933 in West Bend, WI to Ted and Audrey Krueger. He was raised in the West Bend/Milwaukee area. When he was a small boy, the police chief in West Bend nicknamed him “Wimpy” after a character in the Popeye comic strip who liked hamburgers. The nickname stuck. He graduated from Boys’ Technical High School in Milwaukee in 1951; that’s where he was introduced to the tool & die specialty, which became his life’s work. He served in the Navy for 4 years in that field and was always proud of having served his country.
After the service, Ted worked in the tool and die field in the Milwaukee area for a number of small businesses. He was well known in southern Wisconsin as an expert in that industry. Ted was a sports enthusiast, accomplished outdoorsman and hunter, award-winning competitive marksman, and avid fisherman. Travel also played an important part in Ted’s life, from 6 trips in the late 1980’s to hunt in South Africa, to over a dozen cruises worldwide in more recent years.
Ted is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary; 2 sons, Ted (Paula) and Chris; a brother Jim (Angie) Krueger; and a sister Mary (Denny) Olson; grandchildren Alex, Bennett, and Mackenzie; and other relatives in Wisconsin. He will be missed dearly and, in our thoughts, forever. Cremation has taken place.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 161 Scott Drive in Sheridan. The family wishes to thank Sheridan Funeral Home, the V.A. Medical Center, Welch Cancer Center, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, and SYNERGY Home Care for all the wonderful care he received from his doctors and especially his recent healthcare providers and caretakers. Memorials to honor Ted may be made to the charity of your choice.
