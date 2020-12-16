October 14, 1942 – December 14, 2020
Thomas George Walker, age 78 passed away on December 14, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona.
Tom is survived by his wife, Patricia Walker; daughter, Heidi Reese; his son Thomas Walker Jr., his nieces and nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother James Walker and sister, Darlene Hartman.
He was born on October 14, 1942 in Oregon, to parents Ralph and Olga Walker. He had many interests in life including being with his loving family; outdoors activities during his time in Wyoming; being a member of the Elks; and being involved in the Shrine Association.
He was an avid flyer and served as an aircraft mechanic in the US Navy for 20 years.
During his time in Sheridan, Wyoming, he served as a police officer, then the captain of the police department.
Tom was above all a loving and generous man. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.