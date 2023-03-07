The beloved friend of countless people across the nation, TJ Ferguson, passed away on Friday February 24, 2023. He was 68. TJ was in Scottsdale AZ undergoing medical treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix; he passed peacefully in his sleep.
TJ was born in Sheridan, WY and raised on the legendary Eatons’ Ranch in Wolf, Wyoming, the son of Tommy Ferguson and Nancy Eaton Ferguson. His mother, Nancy, was the daughter of “Big Bill” Eaton and Patty Alderson Eaton. TJ spent his life working at Eatons’ Ranch and managing the Eatons’ Bar 11 Ranch outside of Arvada, WY. He could do it all… a working cowboy, legendary wrangler, maintenance wizard, and devoted family man.
TJ is survived by his wife Kim Koether Ferguson and their three children, Alden, Katie, and James, as well as TJ’s granddaughter, Isabel. TJ and Kim met at Eatons’ Ranch (where else), where Kim vacationed as a young girl, as had her family since 1928. Kim then worked as a wrangler and the rest is history. TJ had three siblings, Susan Ferguson Van Allen, Patty B. Ferguson Kaufmann, and Bill Ferguson. He also left behind a large contingent of cousins and other relatives, too lengthy to list here, including many from the Alderson family.
TJ was one of the most popular people we have ever had the pleasure to have known. His kind and patient demeanor, lively sense of wry humor (which he got from his mother), and entertaining companionship were universally appreciated. He was in constant demand by Eatons’ Ranch guests, many of whom insisted that he visit over the years.
TJ had a rich and fascinating life, which was special because of his numerous, devoted friends. He was very social and was always embraced with affection by anyone he met. It should be noted that during his long illness he displayed the courage and stoicism so typical of the Eatons’ clan. His passing is an incredible loss to the Eatons’ Ranch universe. He is, simply, irreplaceable.
The family is planning a celebration of life on September 2, 2023, at Eatons’ Ranch.
Our hearts go out to Kim, the children, the larger Eatons’ Ranch family, and the friends of TJ everywhere. We will never forget this very special man, T J Ferguson. May you rest in peace, surrounded by the love of all of us.