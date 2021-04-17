May 8, 1985 – February 18, 2021
Thomas was born on May 8th, 1985. Thomas loved his family and friends, he liked snowmobiling and fishing. Most of all he liked hanging out with his grandpa. Thomas was a hard worker and a real likable guy. He was loved by all who knew him.
Tom is survived by his mother Brenda Smith; sisters Nicole, Farrah and Serena; his handsome kids, Hayden, Kyler and Landon; 3 stepsons he loved very much Kyzin, Creedyn and Logan; his aunts and uncles; family friends; and his dad David. However, he’s in heaven with his stepfather Heath; his grandmas, Dorothy and Lura; and his aunt Donna. He is now flying high with the angels.
A potluck will be held in Scott’s Bicentennial Park in Dayton, WY on May 8th, 2021, from 11:00am to 1:00pm.