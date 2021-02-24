Tom W. Taylor, 64, died suddenly at his home north of Buffalo Monday evening. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Reverend Paul Gilbert officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home chapel on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Interment will be at Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Tom’s memory may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation or the charity of choice in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com. The funeral will be live streamed from the funeral home website.