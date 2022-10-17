April 13, 1954 – July 23, 2022
Timothy Charles Helvik passed away at Sheridan Memorial Hospital at the age of 68, on July 23, 2022, with his family at his side.
Tim was born in Sheridan, Wyoming to Charles S. Helvik and Violet M. Helvik (Schock) on April 13, 1954. He graduated Sheridan High School in 1972 and went on to work for BNSF Railway as a Brakeman/Conductor for 20 years until he retired due to an injury.
Tim loved watching baseball and of all things, loved to fish. If he wasn’t at the lake, you could find him perfecting the lawn, or simply working on outdoor projects. Throughout his life, Tim made sure his children knew the importance of treating nature with respect and admiration. Tim found solace in the simple things and leaves behind a legacy stamped with his impression on it, through his children and the people that came to know and love him.
Tim is survived by his two sons, Adam Helvik of Sheridan, WY, Nathan Helvik of Casper, WY, and daughter, Kaitlyn Helvik of Buffalo, WY, and his brother, Patrick Helvik (Amy) of Buffalo, WY.
Tim is preceded in death by his parents, Charles, and Violet; and his brother Mark Helvik.
Funeral services will be held at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery on Saturday, October 22, at 10 a.m. A memorial gathering will follow, held by Adam Helvik at his home at 1269 Spaulding St. Sheridan, Wy.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.