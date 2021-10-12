October 29, 1964 – September 11, 2021
Timothy Jude La Brake was born on Oct. 29, 1964, in Tupper Lake, NY. He and his then 2 brothers and parents, Donald J. and Catherine M. La Brake, moved to New Mexico. During his school years, his family lived in Oregon and Wyoming. His family, eventually totaling 12 siblings, raised goats which enabled Tim to participate in 4-H.
Tim served in the Wyoming Army National Guard. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies such as camping, cooking, playing chess or boardgames. Tim liked tinkering with electronics, which eventually led him to co-owning an electronic store in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Tim’s travels took him to many different areas in and out of the U.S. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being able to cook for them; they will miss him dearly, as will his siblings.
Tim is preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Mark, and both his parents.
Tim is survived by his wife, their two children, 4 sisters, 7 brothers, and a plethora of nieces and nephews. Tim is also survived by his first daughter, Deanna Cortes, and her children: Gladys, Lilian, Christopher, Jasmine, Angel, Vidal, and Daisy of Buffalo, Wyoming.
A funeral service has already been held in Guam where Timothy resided.