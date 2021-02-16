Tina Erlenbusch, 47, of Buffalo, died Saturday at the home of her daughter in Buffalo. Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Reverend Tom Saur officiating. Visitation will be from the funeral home chapel on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. To virtually attend the services or make condolences visit the Harness Funeral Home website at www.harnessfuneralhome.com. A private family internment will be held later. Donations in Tina’s memory may be made to the Tina Erlenbusch Memorial, a fund set up to help with final expenses in care of the Harness Funeral Home. Donate at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo or through a Go-Fund-Me page that has been created.