Today

Light rain early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 61F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.