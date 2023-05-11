August 1, 1960 - May 5, 2023
Toby Michael Michelena, age 62, passed away on May 5, 2023, in New York City, after a five-year battle with colon cancer.
Toby was born on August 1, 1960, to Marilyn and Santiago Michelena in Deadwood, South Dakota. After Toby graduated from Tongue River High School, in Dayton, Wyoming, 1978, he went on to study Biology at Western Washington University. In 2013, he graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute with a Ph.D. in Biology with an emphasis on Ecology, demonstrating that it is never too late to fulfill a dream.
After receiving his doctorate, he was employed by Wenzhou Kean University, in Wenzhou, China, where he inspired undergraduate students for seven years. He was honored in Beijing by the Chinese government for his research in decontaminating waterways.
In 1984, Toby married Karen Kimbel after meeting at Western Washington University. The couple have two children, Kristin Cardenas (Michelena) of Harlem, New York, and Jacob Michelena of Long Beach, California. His first grandson will be born in July.
Toby loved to travel and took time to explore Southeast Asia, mainly via bicycle. He documented his experiences through photography.
He is survived by his parents, Marilyn and Santiago Michelena of Sheridan, Wyoming, and his sister Susan Michelena of San Diego, California.
Per his wishes, no services were held, and his ashes will be scattered over the rocky beaches of the San Juan Islands. In lieu of flowers, Toby requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.