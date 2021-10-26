August 8, 1974 - October 20, 2021
Todd Allen Belden, 47, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at his home.
Todd was born on August 8, 1974, in Minot, ND to Jim and Faye Belden. He graduated from Sheridan High School. He was a Machinist’s Mate in the Navy on the USS Cleveland from December 1993-June 1997. Todd received his associate degree in Diesel Mechanics from Sheridan College; he worked eighteen years for Caterpillar; owned Classic Performance and Tuning; and loved being a rifle assembler for Weatherby.
Todd could deliver a punchline at just the right time in everyday situations. His twinkling blue eyes and chuckle were infectious. His timing was perfect for showing up at the Moore’s for supper. He especially loved the Big Horn Mountains where he snowmobiled, camped, four-wheeled, and fished. Todd built race car engines and had a keen ear and talent for tuning carburetors. His generosity with his time and talents will be remembered by many. He was a patriot and loved his country.
Todd will sadly be missed by his parents Jim (Robin) Belden, Faye (Les) Hinzman, siblings, Jacqui (Shane) Morel, Paul Belden, Hannah (Chris) Ryan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O'Dell Court, Sheridan, WY.
Celebration of Life is 10:30 AM, Friday, October 29, 2021, with Pastor Scott Lee officiating at Bethesda Worship Center, 5135 Coffeen Avenue, Sheridan, WY.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Todd may be made to Motor Sports Association, 1590 Sugarland Dr. Ste B PMB 181, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.