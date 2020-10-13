August 3, 1959 - Sept 26, 2020
Tracy Anne Sparks, 61, passed away on Sept 26, 2020 at the Swedish Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
Tracy was born on August 3, 1959 to Jim and Ann Sparks. She graduated High School in Sheridan, Wyoming then went on to further her education at the University of Wyoming, where she earned a degree in Business.
For many years Tracy owned and operated a successful dog grooming business in Golden, Colorado. There she raised her son Nick Sparks whom she loved very much. Her love of animals was evident throughout her life. She enjoyed training and showing horses in her younger years and loved the company of dogs.
Tracy is survived by her father Jim Sparks, Casper, WY. Son, Nick Sparks, Denver, CO. Her siblings, brother Jim Sparks, Billings, MT. Sisters, Susan Iberlin, Buffalo, WY and Beth Bergslien, Casper, WY. Nieces and Nephews: Sam, Amy, Steven, Lee, Emily and Anna. Tracy was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Sparks.
Cremation has taken place and Tracy will be laid to rest along with her mother, Ann Sparks, at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Sheridan, WY.
