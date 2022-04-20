May 17, 1966 – April 3, 2022
Tracy Lynn Serres, 55, resident of Big Horn, Wyoming passed away on April 3, 2022, surrounded by her family in Houston, Texas.
Tracy was diagnosed with Sarcoma of the Heart in 2020. She then underwent two open heart surgeries and round after round of chemotherapy. She was the strongest woman you would have ever met until the day she lost her battle after a beautiful vacation with her husband, both children, and grandchildren in Costa Rica.
Tracy was born and raised in Worland, Wyoming on May 17, 1966, to Dennis Dunbar Yule and Irene Babette Yule. Tracy grew up with two brothers, Jim and Jeff Yule and a lot of friends that loved her.
Tracy joined the Forest Service in 1985 and had a long and distinguished career. Most recently, she was a senior project manager and investment manager in the Project Management Office of the Chief Information Office. Tracy was a mentor, friend, and coach to many on her team.
Tracy had two children whom she adored, Alyssa and Christopher Davis. Tracy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She was truly the best mother her children could have ever asked for.
In 2012, Tracy met the love of her life Boyd Serres. They married on December 8, 2017, in Big Horn, Wyoming. As Tracy was nearing the end of her career, they enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren - Trevin, Adalynn, and Ella, golfing, various home improvement projects, and much more. Tracy was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Tracy was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Dunbar Yule, and her grandson Tanner William Scheeler. She is survived by her husband, Boyd Serres of Big Horn, Wyoming; daughter Alyssa Davis (JB) of Big Horn, Wyoming, Son Christopher Davis (Priyanka) of Dickinson, North Dakota, grandchildren Trevin Christopher and Adalynn Mae Scheeler, and Ella Raelynn Davis; Mother Irene Yule, Brothers Jim and Jeff Yule, nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.
In honor of our beautiful wife, mother, and friend, we will be having a private grave side service for family on Sunday, April 24 at 1 p.m. Following the grave side service, we would like to welcome everyone that loved her to join us in celebration of her life at 2 p.m. at the Barn In Big Horn.
Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.