Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 56F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 32F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 69F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.