Traven Wade Taylor 31, of Buffalo, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in the Bighorn Mountains. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Summit Wesleyan Church in Buffalo with Pastor William Dunlap officiating. A private family interment will be held later in Willow Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel on Friday from 1-9 p.m. Donations in Traven’s memory may be made to the Traven Taylor Memorial, a fund set up for the education of his children. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.