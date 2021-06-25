August 16, 1945 - June 21, 2021
Trent James Townley of Sheridan, WY passed away peacefully at home; on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the age of 75.
Trent was born August 16, 1945, to Jim and Phyllis Townley of Newark, DE. He joined the Navy Seabees in early 1964. Upon graduation, he moved to Brush Prairie, WA. and Rhode Island Where he continued service training for Vietnam.
He joined the Navy Seabees where he served from 1964-1966. June 1966, he married Patricia Kysar and they were blessed with 6 living children.
Trent’s main occupation was a commercial truck driver-eleven years logging in the Mt. St. Helen’s area, and five years hauling autos to the forty-eight US States. There are many people who remember his surprise visits along his routes.
They refurbished a Historical Officers home in Fort Stevens, Oregon. Upon completion in 1994, The Officers Inn Bed and Breakfast opened. After various other positions, he moved to Sheridan WY where he retired from the VA Hospital in 2014. Trent was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Trent was preceded in death by his parents, twin children, and a great granddaughter. He is survived by wife Gwen, Patricia and their children: Cheryl (Anthony) Kuenzel of Norwood, MN; Darrell (Liza) of Glencoe, MN; Tonya of Woodland, WA; Wendy (German) of Woodland, WA; Andy (Julie) of Yacolt, WA; Daniel of Fargher Lake, WA.
He is also survived by siblings Gaye Koski of Sheridan, WY; David (Vickie) of Washington, West Virginia; Philip (Debbie) of Duncannon, PA; Phyllis (Stanly) Granger of Rising Sun, Maryland; Jon (Peggy) of Middletown, DE; Rand Townley of Medical Lake, WA; and Dana (Rhesa) of Yacolt,WA. Along with 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, located at 111 Metz Rd in Sheridan WY. Viewing on Sunday June 27 from 6-8pm. Funeral will be Monday, June 28, 2021, at 10am with 1 hour visitation prior. The internment will be in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery following the service with Military Honors. A reception will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.
