Treva Virginia Lannan, matriarch of the large Lannan family, has gone to her rest after a long, fulfilled life.
Treva grew up in Dickens, Iowa with siblings: Everett, Hattie, Ruth, Claron, Lowell, Evelyn, Wanda, and Terry. They all were the children of James Knox and Kate Shields.
After school in Dickens, Treva went to St. Louis to stay with her older sister and became part of the war effort by being one of the many Rosie the riveters.
Treva's nurses training took place in Des Moines; she worked in several places, including Chicago County Hospital. Prior to retiring from nursing in 1985, she worked at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Sheridan for over 20 years.
Treva married James Michael Lannan September 1, 1948, at Holy Name Church. Jim and Treva had 12 children in the next 14 years: James (Clella), John (Gail), Teri Haley, Tom (Corliss), Gini Olson, David, Mary Barbula (Larry), Mike (Susan), Joe (Gaye), Zach, Jeff, Greg (Michel).
After her years as a nurse, Treva worked framing pictures at Lannan's Paint store. Mom was amazing with color combinations and enjoyed doing this creative work. She also decorated the home on South Main Street from top to bottom with well thought out color schemes.
After Mom and Dad retired, they travelled to visit children for weddings, births of grandchildren, graduations, and took trips to Ireland and other places in Europe as well.
When Dad died in 2005, Mom took up writing poetry, joined a poet’s group, and had 4 books published over the years.
From Mom and Dad's union, many grandchildren sprang forth: Nate, Sarah, Hazel, Lowell, Kim, Matt, Chloe, Charlie, Claire, Melissa, Patrick, Tricia, Randall, Jeremy, Blayne, Tehya, Beau, Scott, Carter, Ford, Katie, Liam, Grace, Jack, Beau, Janelle, Luis, Lita, Garrett James, Austin, Sara, Simon, David, Lucas, Leslie, Cache, Chris, Aaron, Kari, Nash, Lindsay, Andrew, Henry, Liam, Candace, Richard, Arthur, Ira, Josh, Katie, Quinn, Maya, Nathan, Brandon, Tess, Spencer, Celia, Mara, Kaleb, Jackson, Prudence, Penelope, Katie, Samantha, Vivian and Audrey.
Treva was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her siblings, one son, Jeff, two sons-in-law, Gary and Roger and 2 grandsons, David and Christopher.
Memorials to honor Treva may be made to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 East Ridge Road, Sheridan, Wyoming.
Visitation will be at 5:00 P.M., with a Rosary at 6:00 P.M., on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:00 A.M., on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Burial will be in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
