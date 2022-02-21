Today

Generally cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 3F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -7F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Bitterly cold. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High around 0F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.