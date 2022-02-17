Treva Virginia Lannan, 96, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family in Sheridan.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m., with a Rosary at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Burial will be in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.
Memorials to honor Treva can be sent to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 East Ridge Road, Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801.
