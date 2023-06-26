July 25, 1992 – June 20, 2023
Trevon Chenoweth tipped his hat and said goodbye June 20, 2023, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, surrounded by his mom, brother and honorary dad. He was born July 25, 1992, in Spearfish, SD, unexpectedly early, to Jennifer (Steir) and Tad Chenoweth.
Trevon lived his life to the fullest and found simple joys out of life. So maybe he learned the secret to happiness quicker than the rest of us. How he lived his life day to day it takes the rest of us a lifetime to figure out. Before the age of 2 he was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and went forward full steam, never looking back. Each challenge presented he brought joy and laughter to all who knew him. Even though he couldn’t always say it, he had his own way of showing love and expressing appreciation. Because he never held back, a greeting from Trevon would always brighten the day.
He had a kindred spirit with animals, but his true love was horses AKA whooz. If possible, Trevon would’ve spent every moment of every day with them. And while he would ride with anyone, Jestee (Uncle Jestin) and Bapa (Grandpa Bob) were his favorite cowboy partners. Trevon loved hats, especially cowboy hats, it’s just too bad his hats weren’t as tough as him. In his lifetime he had many hats, few survived. But he wore them with pride no matter how uniquely they were shaped. Because a true cowboy never forgot his hat. Trevon also loved his food and while not being very big he ate like he had a hollow leg. While cooking, our house would fill with his mmmmmmm’s as he patiently waited for it to be done. Trevon lived in four states, but Wyoming was his home. He lived and went to school in Sheridan Wyoming from 1999 to 2014.
While in Sheridan, he enjoyed horseback riding in the Heel’s Down riding program where he met many friends. He also went to camp every summer which wouldn’t have been possible without Catherine Johnson and Becky Husske, his amazing bunk mates and caretakers. He graduated from B.O.C.E.S. in Gillette, Wyoming in 2013. He then made the move to Cheyenne, Wyoming in early 2015 when the family moved to Fort Collins, CO. While in Cheyenne he touched many hearts but found his forever person in 2016 when he was blessed with Renee Padilla, who cared for him like one of her own. Some of his favorite things were going to the park to see the ducks, going for ice cream, getting a new hat during Cheyenne frontier days, long drives with the windows down and oh yes, leaving physical therapy. He came home to Fort Collins every other weekend and Holidays. He enjoyed getting picked up and knew he was coming home. His brother Trey always made sure to get him when mom was working. Trey was his unsung hero, quiet and loyal, no Friday passed without him asking if Trevon needed a ride home. Justin was his partner in crime, always making Trevon laugh and egging him on for the sake of a good time.
Trevon is survived by his parents, Justin and Jennifer Steir of Fort Collins, CO, father Tad Chenoweth of Sheridan, WY, grandparents Robert and Karen Nedens of Billings, MT, grandparents John (Karen) Steir of Sheridan, WY, grandmother Marlene Chenoweth of Laurel, MT, brother Trey Chenoweth of Wellington, CO, step brother Mason Steir of San Diego, CA, step sister Timber Steir of Sheridan, WY, Uncle Jeff (Julia) Nedens of Billings, MT, Uncle Jestin (Stephanie) Nedens of Huntley, MT, Aunt Kerry (Tyree) Larmer, Billings, MT, cousins Keela Nedens, Aspen Larmer, Remi Nedens, Gavin Nedens and Seth Nedens. Cuncle (cousin uncle) Trent (Sherry) Nedens and Caunt (cousin aunt) Tara (Jeff) Sorenson. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Earl Chenoweth in 2019.
A celebration of life party will be held at the Windsong Estate Event Center, 2901 Saddler Blvd, Severance, CO on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 3-6pm. Food will be provided as Trevon would not attend one without it. Please wear your favorite hat or one of his hats will be provided at the door and plan to have fun and tell Trevon stories.