Ursula Renate Fry, 76, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the American Legion 137 N. Brooks. Please join family and friends for food and fellowship. In lieu of flowers memorials to honor Fry can be made to the American Legion Post 7 Honor Guard, 137 N. Brooks St., Sheridan, WY 82821. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.