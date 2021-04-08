July 29, 1936 - March 30, 2021
Vada Lee (Elder) Dalton, 84, of Ranchester, went to her eternal home on March 30, 2021. Vada was born July 29, 1936 in Sheridan, Wyoming to George Ray and Carrie Wilmoth Elder. She was raised with two older siblings, Belva (sister), and Alexander Bethel (brother) on the family ranch near Decker, MT. She laughingly joked that she was a big mistake in the middle of the Great Depression. After graduating from Sheridan High School in 1954, she moved to Ottumwa, Iowa, where she met and married the great love of her life, Robert B. Dalton. They had three children: Dolores “Anne”, Lynn, and David. Bob’s job as an air traffic controller took them to several locations around the country in their earlier years. The family moved back to the Sheridan area in 1973 and split their time between Sheridan and the Decker family ranch. Vada said on many occasions that she loved the Sheridan area, called it her home, and always came back here.
Vada loved sewing, embroidery, gardening, canning, and going for long country drives. She especially loved playing cards with her friends and anyone who would play. She was a cribbage whiz! She found delight in reading, puzzle books, and had an attachment to her “putt-putt”. She enjoyed having any kind of adventure! Last spring, she even found a 5-leaf clover! Vada was known far and wide for her infectious smile and humor, delicious cookies sharing with everyone. Vada’s great capacity of love for her family was always her priority. She shared unconditional love with the sons of her heart, Pancho Pena, Paul Hawkins, Chris Deutsch, and Pete Cherni, as well as many heart-felt women in her life, Becky Smith, Robin Ruff, Merle Koch, Carole Petty, Cathy Cooley, Ashley Bocek, Tiara Stewart-Fighter and Heather Heiling-Ernst.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, sister (Belva Elder-Koos), brother (Alexander Bethel “Bud”). She is survived by her children, Anne Dalton of Missoula, MT., David (Teresa) Dalton of Sheridan, and Lynn (Brett) Tippets of Shell, WY.
Vada is also survived by 7 grandchildren; Francisco “Paco” Pena, Elena (Dakota) VanDerVliet, Dylan (Bailee) Dalton, Clayton (Taylor Gourley), Lacy (Dustin) Danielson, Nikki Tippets, Tanner (Lorianne) Tippets and 9 great grandchildren; Kiera Gustafson, Benicio Mamola, Ella and Emma VanDerVliet, Kacey Dalton, Aurora Pena, Tatum Tippets-Waits, Maddy Danielson, and Jackson Danielson. Also, her nephew, Mike Koos of Mollala, Oregon and grand-nephew, Paul (Erika) of Redmond, Oregon.
A graveside service will be held at Sheridan Cemetery on Friday, April 9th at 2:00 pm. Pastor Tri Robinson will officiate. A luncheon reception at Dayton Park will immediately follow the service. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.
Our entire family would like to thank the community of Ranchester, Green House Living, and the HUB Senior Center for the wonderful care given to our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Vada’s name may be made to Tongue River Valley Community Center, P.O. Box 1100, Dayton, WY 82836.