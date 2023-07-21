Valentine A Dillie, 85 passed away July 18, 2023, after a short hard-fought battle with cancer at Legacy Living and Rehabilitation center. He was born and raised in Colorado by his parents Valentine and Helen Dillie. In the 60’s he moved to Wyoming for the oil boom. This is where he met and married his wife, Anna.
Val worked for the oilfield for many years and then drove trucks for different trucking companies before retiring to baby his roses that he loved.
Val is survived by 3 sisters, 1 brother, his children Val (Kay), Dawn (Kim), Nora (Butch), Nancy (Stan), Tanya and Jason (Kathy), and many grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Val was proceeded in death by his wife Anna Dillie, both his parents, and a brother.
No services will be held per Val’s request, condolences can be given through Kane Funeral Home at www.kanefuneral.com.