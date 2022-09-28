Valeria “Kay” Benbo, age 75, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her residence here in Sheridan on September 24th , 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents - Paul and Betty Brantz, her brother - Buck Brantz, and two sons - Richard Benbo and Brian Benbo. She is survived by her brother – Steven Brantz from Sheridan, her sister – Linda Miller from Casper, her daughter Jody Ray from Sheridan, four grandchildren (Joshua, Jessica, Jamisen, Amanda), and 6 great grandchildren.
“Kay” was employed by the Wyoming State Girl’s School for over 20 years before her retirement. She enjoyed reading (always looking for a good magazine to read), shopping, taking a drive with friends, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
“Kay” was a strong, independent woman and will be missed by all that knew her. Graveside services will be held October 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm at The Sheridan Municipal Cemetery (marker 96) with a “Celebration of Life” to be held at 1305 Leopard St. after the service.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.