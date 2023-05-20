July 3, 1979 - May 11, 2023
Vanessa Živilė Reilly, 43, of Laramie gained her angel wings May 11, 2023. She was born July 3, 1979, to Michael Reilly and Rimvyda Valiukėnas in Laramie, WY. Vanessa grew up and later settled down in Laramie and also lived and made treasured friends in Costa Rica, Sheridan, WY and Lakewood, CO.
Vanessa was preceded in death by her father; grandparents Ken and Marge Reilly and Mečys and Eleonora Valiukėnas; Uncle Rob Reilly; and cousins Missy Relyea and Colette Tisdahl.
Vanessa is survived by her partner Billy Pine and two sons Kaysen and Davin Reilly-Pine; her mother; sisters Genevieve Reilly and Elyssa Dreher; brother Steve Dreher (Annie); nephews Braden and Ezra; nieces Brielle and Iris; the Pine family: Julius, Lois, Larry, Peggy and Adrian; and the many much-loved aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Services for Vanessa will be held at St. Paul’s Newman Center on Wednesday, May 24th at 10:30 a.m.
Graveside services will be at Greenhill Cemetery on Thursday, May 25th at 2:00 p.m. Guests should meet at Montgomery-Stryker at 1:30 to accompany Vanessa on her last journey.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Vanessa’s name may be made to Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, www.voanr.org, whose staff provided her with much love and support these past years.