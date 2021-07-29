January 15, 1930 - July 27, 2021
Verla Marjorie (Meinzer) Donahue, 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Billings, MT.
Verla was born on January 15, 1930 in Lost Springs, WY to Arthur and Schrelda (Pennington) Meinzer. After graduating from Sheridan High School, she attended and graduated from Montana State University where she earned a degree as a registered nurse.
She met her husband, Byron, at a hospital where she was practicing. They married in 1953 and raised two sons, Sam and Steve. Due to Byron’s career, they lived in many places across the country but loved living in Evergreen and Red Stone, Colorado for many years. They moved back home to Wyoming after their grandchildren were born.
Verla was a talented artist who won numerous awards for her oil, acrylic, watercolor, gold inlay, and stained glass paintings. She was also a seamstress who enjoyed quilting and was an avid baker as well. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother and sisters. She is survived her sons Sam (Deb) and Steve (Kathy), grandchildren Cody (Jessica) and Katie (Caleb), great-grandchildren Sadie, Kendal, and Corbin, and many other family members.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, August 4 at 2:00PM in Sheridan, WY at Kane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.